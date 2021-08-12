QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ) were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.80 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.80 ($0.23). Approximately 97,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 234,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.91.

QUIZ Company Profile (LON:QUIZ)

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retailing of clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, evening wear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It operates through 74 standalone stores and 156 concessions in the United Kingdom; 7 standalone stores and 23 concessions in the Republic of Ireland; 3 standalone stores in Spain; 125 international franchise stores and wholesale partners in 19 countries; and ecommerce websites, as well as third party online partners and wholesale.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for QUIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.