Quiztok (QTCON) One Day Volume Tops $27.60 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 12th. Quiztok has a total market cap of $26.71 million and approximately $27.60 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quiztok has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,392,391 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

