Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Andrew J. Gessow Buys 10,000 Shares

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew J. Gessow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, May 25th, Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $55,300.00.

NYSE:QUOT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 33,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,469. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $726.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.96. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth $95,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QUOT. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.