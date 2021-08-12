Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Quotient Technology worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Quotient Technology by 747.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QUOT shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Quotient Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $743.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.96. Quotient Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.82.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $128,867.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,614,933 shares in the company, valued at $36,800,017.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,580 shares of company stock worth $480,634. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.