Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.96. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $128,867.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,580 shares of company stock valued at $480,634. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 26,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.