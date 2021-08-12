Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $11.19 on Thursday. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.00.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,562,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,958,809.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,412,929 shares in the company, valued at $30,185,741.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 868,534 shares of company stock valued at $11,628,052 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

