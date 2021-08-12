R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Insider Sells $140,560.00 in Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RCM traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.30. 708,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,524. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.82. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in R1 RCM by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

