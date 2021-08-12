Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RXT. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

Rackspace Technology stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.27. 190,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,446. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.27. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Subroto Mukerji bought 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $75,231.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 95,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,818.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $39,434,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth about $38,208,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1,364.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,566,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,577 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 263.9% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,565,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,931,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,705,000 after acquiring an additional 991,873 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

