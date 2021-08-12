Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its price target decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.35.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.21. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 74.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 113,989 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 25.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,931,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,705,000 after acquiring an additional 991,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 26.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,214,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 673,974 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

