Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. Rackspace Technology updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.230-$0.250 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT traded down $2.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 279,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,446. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

RXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

In other news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.