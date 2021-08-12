Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its price objective cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.98% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.35.
RXT opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of -12.17. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $26.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,320,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth $13,832,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at $4,331,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
