Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its price objective cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.35.

RXT opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of -12.17. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $26.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,320,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth $13,832,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at $4,331,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

