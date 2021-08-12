Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 71.18% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.96.

Rackspace Technology stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 126,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,446. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of -10.16.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 74.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 113,989 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 25.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,931,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,705,000 after purchasing an additional 991,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 26.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,214,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 673,974 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the second quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

