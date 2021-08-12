Rackspace Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,068 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,056% compared to the average volume of 352 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,011. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at $809,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $12,320,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,832,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,892,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.42.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

