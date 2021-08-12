Rackspace Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,068 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,056% compared to the average volume of 352 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $12,320,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,832,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,892,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.42.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.