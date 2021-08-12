Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:RADI traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $15.90. 17,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $16.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

