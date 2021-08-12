Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

RADI stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $16.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RADI. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,500,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $97,423,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,696 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $43,409,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $29,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

