Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.29.
RDUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30. Radius Health has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $651.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.90.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 20.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,625,000 after purchasing an additional 276,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 76,424 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Radius Health by 17.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 63,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,154,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Radius Health by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 343,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter.
About Radius Health
Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.
