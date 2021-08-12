Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.29.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30. Radius Health has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $651.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 20.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,625,000 after purchasing an additional 276,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 76,424 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Radius Health by 17.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 63,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,154,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Radius Health by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 343,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

