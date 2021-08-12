RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Downgraded by Raymond James

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDNT. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Sidoti increased their target price on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RadNet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

RDNT opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. RadNet has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth $2,360,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 51.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

