RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.12% from the stock’s current price.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sidoti raised their price target on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Get RadNet alerts:

RDNT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.74. 2,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,849. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 166.75 and a beta of 1.69. RadNet has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $492,791.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 1,026.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in RadNet in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.