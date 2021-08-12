RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Gap Down to $33.35

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.35, but opened at $32.32. RadNet shares last traded at $33.03, with a volume of 1,949 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Get RadNet alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in RadNet by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 191,991 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in RadNet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 137,205 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,028,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in RadNet by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 114,986 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.