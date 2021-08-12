Rage Fan Market Cap Hits $882,332.46 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $882,332.46 and $238,105.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00046466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00144169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00152091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,469.65 or 1.00174647 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.66 or 0.00870999 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,035,198 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.