Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Reaches $3.03 on Top Exchanges

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $53.86 million and $6.98 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for about $3.03 or 0.00006817 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rai Reflex Index alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00046544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00145043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.85 or 0.00152855 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,251.56 or 0.99693849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.70 or 0.00866684 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 17,799,305 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rai Reflex Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rai Reflex Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.