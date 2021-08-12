Rainicorn Reaches 1-Day Volume of $116,824.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $12.25 million and $116,824.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00045931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00140430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.26 or 0.00154234 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,114.51 or 0.99681605 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.53 or 0.00859851 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

