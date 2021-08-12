Raise Trading Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last week, Raise has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a total market cap of $52,744.57 and approximately $102.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

