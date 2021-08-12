Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.42

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.42 and last traded at $31.92, with a volume of 1002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

PACK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Get Ranpak alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter.

In other Ranpak news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares in the company, valued at $19,628,572.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 946.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,670,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,077 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,133,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,693,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,079,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 79.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,143,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,620,000 after purchasing an additional 505,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Company Profile (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.