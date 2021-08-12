Rapidz (RPZX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,744.00

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $339,235.33 and $9,744.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00055636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.41 or 0.00877299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00110413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00155404 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz (RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

