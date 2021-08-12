RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%.

NASDAQ:RAPT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,266. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.73. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $830.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.04.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendye Robbins bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $223,332. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,295 shares of company stock valued at $330,259 over the last three months. 26.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

