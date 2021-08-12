RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RAPT. Roth Capital raised their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

RAPT stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.27. 2,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,266. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.73. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.05 million, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.04.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $31,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $49,101.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,614.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,295 shares of company stock valued at $330,259. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

