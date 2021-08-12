Rari Governance Token Reaches Market Cap of $94.68 Million (RGT)

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. Rari Governance Token has a market capitalization of $94.68 million and $1.91 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rari Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $10.83 or 0.00024413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.35 or 0.00875443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00110265 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.07 or 0.00155692 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Coin Profile

Rari Governance Token (RGT) is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,742,361 coins. Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rari Governance Token’s official website is rari.capital . The official message board for Rari Governance Token is medium.com/@raricapital

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

