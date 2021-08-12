Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,996.00

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,996 ($26.08) and last traded at GBX 1,920 ($25.08), with a volume of 2 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,964 ($25.66).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RAT. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,886.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.90%.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

