Ravencoin Market Cap Hits $1.52 Billion (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 113.9% against the dollar. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $400.31 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002177 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00047203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00056409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00142405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015287 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,416,090,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

