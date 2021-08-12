Raymond James Boosts Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$13.50

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James to C$13.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 43.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BDT. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.32.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

TSE:BDT traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,618. The stock has a market cap of C$499.63 million and a P/E ratio of 10.73. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$5.92 and a 12 month high of C$9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.82.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.