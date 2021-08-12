Raymond James Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to C$23.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SMMCF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.05.

OTCMKTS:SMMCF remained flat at $$15.14 during trading hours on Thursday. 173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.41.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

