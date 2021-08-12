Raymond James Boosts Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $24.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.31.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

