Raymond James Downgrades Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Underperform

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.15.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $129.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.80.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. Analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

