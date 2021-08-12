Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Barrick Gold to C$38.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.69.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$25.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$45.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$23.63 and a 12 month high of C$41.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total transaction of C$1,138,497.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.288 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.95%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

