Raymond James Increases BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target to C$18.00

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of BSRTF traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 18,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,494. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

