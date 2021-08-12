Raymond James Increases Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target to C$18.00

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian increased their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.50.

Shares of TSE:HOM.U traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 46,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,814. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.39 and a 12 month high of C$15.34. The company has a market cap of C$463.17 million and a P/E ratio of 13.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

In other news, Director John Stanley Bailey purchased 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,565.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 999,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,393,944.96. Also, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding purchased 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,971.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,004,250 shares in the company, valued at C$17,599,328.60. In the last three months, insiders acquired 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,637.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

