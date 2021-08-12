Raymond James Increases Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target to C$9.00

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its target price raised by Raymond James to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DXT. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dexterra Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.04.

Dexterra Group stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 61,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$473.05 million and a PE ratio of 6.45. Dexterra Group has a one year low of C$4.39 and a one year high of C$7.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.63.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

