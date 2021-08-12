Raymond James Increases Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$23.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.57.

TSE SMU.UN traded up C$0.55 on Thursday, reaching C$21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 345,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.04. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$11.58 and a 1-year high of C$21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.86.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

