Raymond James Lowers GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) to Market Perform

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

GOCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

NASDAQ GOCO traded down $3.27 on Thursday, reaching $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 357,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,169. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.26.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. Analysts forecast that GoHealth will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 33.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter worth $478,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in GoHealth by 9.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

