Raymond James Raises Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target to $52.00

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Avnet stock opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avnet will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avnet news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

