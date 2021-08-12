Raymond James Raises Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to C$262.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$240.00 to C$262.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BYDGF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF traded down $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $194.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 518. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $142.78 and a 12-month high of $198.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.08.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

