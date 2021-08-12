Raymond James Raises Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target to C$2.75

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Pipestone Energy stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,270. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64. Pipestone Energy has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.88.
About Pipestone Energy
