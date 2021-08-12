Raymond James Raises Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target to C$2.75

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Pipestone Energy stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,270. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64. Pipestone Energy has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.88.

About Pipestone Energy

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

