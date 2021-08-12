Raymond James Trims Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Target Price to $60.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

OSH opened at $51.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion and a PE ratio of -0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.24. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,260,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $436,657,836.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $2,654,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,149,829 shares of company stock valued at $488,622,665. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

