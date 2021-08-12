Raze Network (RAZE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.69 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and $1.69 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00046423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00142179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00152010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,130.44 or 0.99829321 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.11 or 0.00871164 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,712,500 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

