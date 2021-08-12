RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was downgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $26.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.50. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s current price.

RBB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of RBB stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.26. 330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 13.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 72.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 40.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,851 shares during the period. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

