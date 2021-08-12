Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.33. Reading International shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 67,404 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.85.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 82.78% and a negative net margin of 80.86%. The business had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $72,840.00. Also, insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $396,440 over the last 90 days. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Reading International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 134,947 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reading International in the first quarter worth $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Reading International in the first quarter worth $131,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in shares of Reading International in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Reading International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDI)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

