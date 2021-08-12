ReapChain Hits Market Cap of $7.57 Million (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. ReapChain has a market cap of $7.57 million and approximately $415,956.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00055876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.45 or 0.00877296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00110569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00155965 BTC.

About ReapChain

ReapChain (CRYPTO:REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

