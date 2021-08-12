Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Serco Group (SRP)

Serco Group (LON: SRP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/11/2021 – Serco Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/5/2021 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/28/2021 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Serco Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

LON SRP traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 139 ($1.82). 1,648,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,816. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69. Serco Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 843,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80), for a total value of £1,164,513 ($1,521,443.69).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

