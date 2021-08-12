Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Boyd Group Services (BYD)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Boyd Group Services (TSE: BYD):

  • 8/11/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$260.00 price target on the stock.
  • 7/27/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$260.00 price target on the stock.
  • 7/27/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$240.00 to C$265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/23/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$245.00 to C$265.00.
  • 7/22/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$240.00 price target on the stock.
  • 7/22/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$248.00 to C$272.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$243.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$229.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 113.28. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$184.84 and a 52 week high of C$249.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$574.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 4.8899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.