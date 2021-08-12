Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Boyd Group Services (BYD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Boyd Group Services (TSE: BYD):

8/11/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$260.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$260.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$240.00 to C$265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$245.00 to C$265.00.

7/22/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$240.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$248.00 to C$272.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$243.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$229.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 113.28. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$184.84 and a 52 week high of C$249.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$574.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 4.8899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

